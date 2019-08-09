A young man came to clean up Baltimore and got ridiculed

How utterly sad and despicable that the editorial attitude of the Baltimore Sun is so ungrateful toward a young man trying to do some good in YOUR CITY!! You complain when nobody reaches out and question the motive of someone who actually organized and did it (“We assume it was pure motives that led a Trump supporter to launch a cleanup in Cummings’ district, right?” Aug. 6)
You should be ashamed. You defend the guilty and shame the young people doing some good in this world. What is the purpose of this editorial? Why don’t you do the right thing for a change? People are sick and tired of this GARBAGE.
Rebecca King, Las Vegas, Nev.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.