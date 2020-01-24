That being said, any school built using these funds will most definitely be in use in 2050. The year is important because it’s when the science says our society needs to have stopped emitting greenhouse gases to stave off the worst of climate change. Technologies currently exist to make sure the schools constructed under Built to Learn are emissions-free through electric heat pumps, efficient lighting, high quality insulation and solar panels, among others. Not only that, these technologies in the long term will substantially reduce operating costs that can go to fund other aspects of running schools such as teacher salaries. Solar energy can even be generated in excess during the summer when school is out and sold back to the grid possibly bringing in revenue. Additionally, seeing these technologies in action will inspire the next generation of STEM leaders in Maryland.