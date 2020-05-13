xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

Put Maryland back to work with clean energy projects | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
May 13, 2020 3:19 PM
Completed wind turbines stand on a hilltop at the Reading Wind Facility in Reading, Kan., on Monday, April 27, 2020. Although the wind power project has experienced some delays in delivery of some foreign-sourced parts and had to implement social distancing measures, the project is on schedule to be completed in the next few weeks. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Completed wind turbines stand on a hilltop at the Reading Wind Facility in Reading, Kan., on Monday, April 27, 2020. Although the wind power project has experienced some delays in delivery of some foreign-sourced parts and had to implement social distancing measures, the project is on schedule to be completed in the next few weeks. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

With jobless claims on the rise, we need to rebuild Maryland’s economy. The coronavirus pandemic has caused an economic shutdown across many cross-sector industries including transportation, hospitality and energy. Nationwide, 3.2 million applied for unemployment benefits just last week.

Yet with 490,000 Marylanders filing for unemployment in the wake of COVID-19, there are more than 40 utility solar projects and two major offshore wind projects at risk of delay or cancellation. There is no time to waste to put people back to work. The state’s Public Service Commission must act quickly to advance clean energy needs now to keep our communities healthy and help reopen our economy when it is safe (“A Green New Deal for Baltimore,” March 5).

Advertisement

From East Baltimore to the Eastern Shore, these projects will create thousands of reliable and good paying jobs while supporting the state’s transition to a clean energy future. We can move Maryland forward with manufacturing and job growth by expediting the PSC’s permitting process. In the midst of the COVID-19 and climate change crisis, I urge Chairman Jason Stanek and Gov. Larry Hogan to commit to rebuilding Maryland’s economy and support clean energy solutions.

Jaime D. Sigaran, Baltimore
Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement