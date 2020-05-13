Put Maryland back to work with clean energy projects | READER COMMENTARY

With jobless claims on the rise, we need to rebuild Maryland’s economy. The coronavirus pandemic has caused an economic shutdown across many cross-sector industries including transportation, hospitality and energy. Nationwide, 3.2 million applied for unemployment benefits just last week.
Yet with 490,000 Marylanders filing for unemployment in the wake of COVID-19, there are more than 40 utility solar projects and two major offshore wind projects at risk of delay or cancellation. There is no time to waste to put people back to work. The state’s Public Service Commission must act quickly to advance clean energy needs now to keep our communities healthy and help reopen our economy when it is safe (“A Green New Deal for Baltimore,” March 5).
From East Baltimore to the Eastern Shore, these projects will create thousands of reliable and good paying jobs while supporting the state’s transition to a clean energy future. We can move Maryland forward with manufacturing and job growth by expediting the PSC’s permitting process. In the midst of the COVID-19 and climate change crisis, I urge Chairman Jason Stanek and Gov. Larry Hogan to commit to rebuilding Maryland’s economy and support clean energy solutions.
Jaime D. Sigaran, Baltimore
