Put Maryland back to work with clean energy projects | READER COMMENTARY

Yet with 490,000 Marylanders filing for unemployment in the wake of COVID-19, there are more than 40 utility solar projects and two major offshore wind projects at risk of delay or cancellation. There is no time to waste to put people back to work. The state’s Public Service Commission must act quickly to advance clean energy needs now to keep our communities healthy and help reopen our economy when it is safe (“A Green New Deal for Baltimore,” March 5).