Ferguson leads charge on wind power | READER COMMENTARY

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Baltimore Democrat, speaks during a news conference at the start of the 2023 legislative session. File. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

In the recent article, “General Assembly bills approach ‘crossover day’ with some ahead of the game, others hanging in the balance” (March 20), The Baltimore Sun forgot to mention one important winner this session: offshore wind.

The Promoting Offshore Wind Energy (POWER) Act passed out of the Maryland Senate with a bipartisan supermajority vote of 33-12. This legislation will create good jobs, lower energy costs and reduce pollution. It is a win-win for Maryland and especially for Baltimore where offshore wind is already bringing back union steel jobs.

This important legislation is sponsored by Sens. Katie Fry Hester and Brian Feldman and Del. Lorig Charkoudian. Importantly, Senate President Bill Ferguson has chosen to make this bill a priority of his and has done terrific work to get it passed. Maryland is lucky to have a Senate president who makes climate action a priority and Baltimore is lucky to be represented by Senator Ferguson.

— Jamie DeMarco, Baltimore

The writer is Maryland director of Chesapeake Climate Action Network.

