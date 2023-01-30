Maryland must promote truly clean energy | READER COMMENTARY

Shashawnda Campbell of the South Baltimore Community Land Trust straightens a cardboard tombstone that her organization, part of the Zero Waste Coalition, placed on the lawn in front of City Hall in 2020 to protest a city incinerator. File. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun). (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

Legislation recently introduced to the Maryland General Assembly, The Reclaim Renewable Energy Act, would ensure Maryland’s Renewable Portfolio Standard or RPS supports the development of clean energy sources like wind and solar while cutting out language that allows polluting fuel sources like municipal waste incinerators, biogas digesters, burning wood and more to qualify for support from utility company ratepayers (”US carbon emissions grew in 2022, even as renewables surpassed coal,” Jan. 10).

Right now, Maryland’s renewable energy program subsidizes polluters like trash incineration, combustion of wood wastes and factory farm methane gas as “renewable” even though many of these facilities pollute more per energy produced than coal plants. Maryland’s Renewable Portfolio Standard program, created in 2004 to subsidize new renewable energy development of wind and solar, is (and has been) failing. The program is full of loopholes which allow numerous polluting energy sources to define themselves as clean. That’s a lose-lose-lose proposition: bad for the climate, bad for the wind and solar industries, and bad for local communities facing the brunt of the air pollution (which by no coincidence also happens to be poor, mostly Black neighborhoods).

For example, Baltimore’s infamous trash incinerator which emits toxic air pollution just blocks away from people’s homes is “clean” enough to receive a little over $1 million per year since about 2011. The waste-to-energy industry helped write the bill that award the waste-to-energy incinerator the coveted the “renewable” label. Six states ship their “hard to handle waste” to Baltimore to be burned, in addition to burning all of the trash (including plastic waste from households) from Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

Has the Wheelabrator incinerator invested any of this money in “scrubbers for the stack” to improve air quality? Yes, reluctantly so and with pressure from the Baltimore City Council and only after collecting millions of dollars over the years from utility company rate payers in the form of a subsidy for “clean energy” generation.

In 2019, the Baltimore City Council passed a bill calling for stricter regulations on the plant that, at the time, it could not meet, because the technology didn’t exist. In March of 2022, the Wheelabrator incinerator began a multi-year project to improve air quality. The $45 million project is expected to be completed sometime in December 2023. For most of the past 10 years, some form of this bill has been introduced into the House of Delegates and/or state Senate. The Reclaim Renewable Energy Act will take trash incineration, wood waste combustion and factory farm methane gas production out of the RPS program, so that the money currently going to profit them will go to support wind and solar development instead.

I hope that all the state lawmakers representing Baltimore will support any and all efforts to finally get this bill passed.

— Louise Harmony, Baltimore

