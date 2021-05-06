Better educational outcomes require a better social safety net | READER COMMENTARY

As a retired school social worker, Judge James K. Bredar’s insight that police have long been expected to “provide almost every social service that residents require” resonated deeply with me (”Aspects of the national ‘defund the police’ movement can fit into Baltimore’s consent decree reforms, federal judge says,” April 30). Since the advent of No Child Left Behind in 2001, schools have carried the burden of being the Great Social Leveler. The recent work of Maryland’s Kirwan Commission and the resulting Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Act (recently passed over Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto by the Maryland General Assembly), has finally recognized that the ability of a child to learn, and society to prosper, is more complicated than simply putting students in a classroom in front of a competent teacher.