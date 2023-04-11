What was U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas hiding? | READER COMMENTARY

Once again, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas is in the news. I am in no position to comment on whether there was a violation of any law or ethics violation. I am in a position to state my opinion on the decisions Justice Thomas made by failing to disclose the trips and gifts he received on his finical statement, required or not (”For more than 20 years, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has accepted undisclosed luxury trips from GOP megadonor, report says,” April 6).

His failure to disclose them leaves a portion of Americans wondering if there is an attempt to hide something. Chief Justice John Roberts has been aware of the situation with the lack of ethics requirements for the Supreme Court, and has failed to address that. If Roberts will not take action now, then it is time for the U.S. Department of Justice and Congress to step in and address it.

Actions by members of the Supreme Court should never leave an appearance of impropriety.

— Bob Eberwein, Middle River

