Clarence Thomas not fit to serve on Supreme Court | READER COMMENTARY

Article III, Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution says that “The Judges, both of the supreme and inferior Courts, shall hold their Offices during good Behaviour.” Justice Clarence Thomas has shown anything but “good behavior” during his entire tenure to date on the U.S. Supreme Court and should, as precisely expressed in the Constitution, not hold that office (”Supreme Court Code of Ethics,” May 8).
If Thomas had any semblance of normal ethics, he would resign. As that seems unlikely, he needs to be removed.
— N.L. Bruggman, Jarrettsville
