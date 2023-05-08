Clarence Thomas not fit to serve on Supreme Court | READER COMMENTARY

Associate Justice Clarence Thomas joins other members of the Supreme Court as they pose for a new group portrait at the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 7, 2022. A Republican megadonor paid two years of private school tuition for a child raised by Thomas, who did not disclose the payments, a lawyer who has represented Thomas and his wife recently acknowledged. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File) (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Article III, Section 1 of the U.S. Constitution says that “The Judges, both of the supreme and inferior Courts, shall hold their Offices during good Behaviour.” Justice Clarence Thomas has shown anything but “good behavior” during his entire tenure to date on the U.S. Supreme Court and should, as precisely expressed in the Constitution, not hold that office (”Supreme Court Code of Ethics,” May 8).

If Thomas had any semblance of normal ethics, he would resign. As that seems unlikely, he needs to be removed.

— N.L. Bruggman, Jarrettsville

