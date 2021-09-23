Civility requires moral conscience, not a deity’s involvement | READER COMMENTARY

On behalf of atheists across the world who are civil and moral people, I’m sure that belief in one God or many gods is not essential to being a good person. In fact, any belief that is rooted in fanaticism and intolerance, even if it is belief in a God, can result in mayhem and misery for many. This was the case with the judgmental and thunderous Moral Majority movement founded by Jerry Falwell in 1979. That movement led to the current evangelical Christian fundamentalism that has co-opted politics in America. Many fundamentalist Christians of today are anti-abortion, anti-evolution theory, anti-vaccination, anti-working-women, anti-LGBTQ rights, and — in their obstreperous moral certitude — they declare God is on their side.