Civility comes with God’s involvement | READER COMMENTARY

The editorial on civil discourse (”Changing the world (and public education) begins with civil discourse,” Sept. 13) was so relevant in addressing the degeneration of attributes that once were common in our everyday life. That it began with an admission of personal failure on occasion added to its credibility.
In the listing of factors effecting the national loss of civility, I’d like to add what I believe is an underlying cause.
From the founding of our nation, through generations of differing circumstances, backgrounds and nationalities, we were a people with an underlying, unifying worldview — the belief in a God who was wiser than we are, whose directions for living were imbued with compassion and respect for others and to whom, despite our differences in many particulars of belief, we were accountable for how we responded to those directions. This was a largely accepted and unifying belief that set and maintained a respectful attitude and dignified response to those with whom we disagreed.
Today, this has largely been replaced with a belief in one’s own “wisdom” and the “freedom” to respond however one feels, regardless of other’s thoughts and ideas. It divides rather than unites and scorns any accountability for personal attitudes and manner of speaking to others.
All the other factors listed in the editorial as erosive to civility are then “fuel” for explosive outbursts, threats, unhinged anger, the Jan. 6 event, etc.
National and personal civility is maintained by recognition of a God who has given universal directions for living with dignity and respect for others; and the awareness of accountability for how one carries this out in daily living.
Barbara Walcher, Timonium
