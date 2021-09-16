Civility comes with God’s involvement | READER COMMENTARY

From the founding of our nation, through generations of differing circumstances, backgrounds and nationalities, we were a people with an underlying, unifying worldview — the belief in a God who was wiser than we are, whose directions for living were imbued with compassion and respect for others and to whom, despite our differences in many particulars of belief, we were accountable for how we responded to those directions. This was a largely accepted and unifying belief that set and maintained a respectful attitude and dignified response to those with whom we disagreed.