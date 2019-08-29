When will The Sun be civil to Donald Trump?

I was flabbergasted when I read The Sun’s editorial, “Choosing civility in Md.'s 2nd District" (Aug. 28). The editorial board glowingly praised state Sen. Johnny Ray Salling and his prospective opponent for Maryland’s 2nd Congressional District, Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger for platforms that served as a welcome tonic to the nastiness that has taken root in our politics.
The board explained their approach as being engagement with those with whom we disagree along with dialogue and experience in seeing the world as others see it. Really? Maybe The Sun needs to take some much-needed advice from both of them on civility (at least) instead of bashing President Donald Trump and his supporters seven days a week, 365 days a year!
Gail Householder, Marriottsville
