Ready to enlist in a large-scale Civilian Climate Corps | READER COMMENTARY

President Biden’s infrastructure bill calls for the establishment of a CCC, but it must be more ambitious in scale. With its budget falling short by billions of dollars, the president’s CCC can employ only a fraction of the workers needed. This doesn’t meet the enormity of our national and global crisis. He must incorporate Senator Markey’s bold plan calling for 1.5 million jobs over five years, ensure that the CCC employs employ historically underserved populations, focuses half of its projects in front line areas and provides health care and the right to unionize for all workers. The Civilian Climate Corps must have the necessary resources to protect communities from climate disasters, restore ecosystems and train workers for green jobs.