The nation’s African Americans have suffered from a knee pressed down on their necks; it’s time we worked together to lift it | READER COMMENTARY

When enough of us kneel with you instead of on you, then perhaps the knee cutting off the oxygen to your communities will be lifted. When that happens, I will stand. When you catch your breath, I will be standing there with a hand outstretched to steady you as you rise should you need it. And when you stand, I will stand in front of you and look you in the eye with open ears and an open heart. You will be able to breathe again, your voice will be back, and you can be heard. And I will listen because your voice is worth listening to. We just haven’t been able to hear. Until then, I will kneel.