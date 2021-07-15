Civil dialogue is welcome but unlikely to gain traction with Trump supporters | READER COMMENTARY

On July 10, I read The Baltimore Sun from the front page through to the letters to the editor. I first saw the article “Pro-impeachment GOP faces wrath of voters.” It was not surprising that the Trumpists were coming after two Republican House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump. No amount of dialogue is going to change the perspective of people living an alternate reality.
Then I read the letter, “Less argument, more honest debate; Braver Angels show how to cross the partisan divide” by Karyne E. Messina. The author stated that she was “optimistic that we can train ourselves to engage in thoughtful discussions on the other side of the divide.” There was no indication that change is taking place, so what is the benefit of these “thoughtful discussions?”
Has President Joe Biden had any success in negotiating with Republicans? In 2020, 74 million people cast their votes for a candidate who is a tax cheat, a misogynist, a white supremacist and an inveterate liar.
I found this comment by Ms. Messina to be very offensive: “These sessions illuminated just how much the media amplifies extreme viewpoints, whether they are coming from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or Donald Trump.” How could someone compare AOC with a vile ex-president who continues to promote the Big Lie? Ms. Ocasio-Cortez favors the Green New Deal, Improved Medicare for All and end to income inequality, all programs supported by a majority of the people.
I wish the Braver Angels the best. However, I am standing with the Squad and the progressive faction of the Democratic Party with the hope that this country can be transformed in favor of “We the People.”
Max Obuszewski, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.