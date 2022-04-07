The Sun should stick to civil discourse | READER COMMENTARY

I have had an uneasy feeling that has been percolating for some time that The Baltimore Sun’s April 6 print edition crystallized. Historically, embracing “all the news that’s fit to print” as a professional standard, the role of newspapers has necessarily evolved (for better or worse) to one of catering to its target audience simply in order to survive — so much so that we now have websites analyzing media bias. The Sun has recently stated that it is “committed to making amends for a history of failing Black communities.” I applaud this transparency on The Sun’s part.

My unease is caused by the tone of the rhetoric we see not only on the editorial page but also in the news coverage. I fear that this “audience engagement” device contributes to the divisiveness that plagues our society evidencing itself ultimately in the tragedy of violence that we see featured daily.

The recent op-ed page featured three pieces. The first endorsed the teaching of critical race theory from an academic perspective equating it with simply teaching historical facts (”I teach critical race theory in all my classes”). While logically persuasive, this is, unfortunately, not the source of the topic’s controversy. More problematic is that the author seeks to elevate this topic to one of humanity’s survival. The second piece excoriates proponents of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law as morally reprehensible and predicts abuse in its implementation (”Michelle Goldberg: The right’s Disney freakout”). Both of these pieces suffer, in my opinion, from “The sky is falling” syndrome.

Certainly, every author is entitled to a little hyperbole. However, The Sun could embrace a mission of promoting less vitriol and more reasoned statements and positions. The author of the third piece chose humor to deal with what by comparison to racial and gender identification may seem quite a trivial issue. Yet the issue of self-image and how it affects our mental health is likely more relevant to most people than the Florida law or the ongoing evolution of critical race theory (”Why I’m divorcing my bathroom scale”).

But most importantly, this third piece made its point without shaming or blaming anyone. It did not engender divisiveness, anger or violence. It would be a wonderful development for The Sun to adopt and publicize this standard of civil civic discourse as another one its commitments to our community.

— Michael MacKay, Lutherville

