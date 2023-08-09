Improving housing in Baltimore requires more than bricks and mortar | READER COMMENTARY

It has been estimated that it will take more than $7.5 billion of public and private money to solve Baltimore’s vacant home crisis. File. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Recently, a rally was held to begin promoting the development of a fund of $7.5 billion to address Baltimore’s vacant homes problem (”Fixing Baltimore’s vacant housing crisis will take $7.5B, new government agency, BUILD says,” Feb. 16). Certain areas of our city has been plagued by vacancies, blight, dilapidation and neglect for over four decades. And with every passing year, the regressive culture of poverty and violence have left historically disadvantaged communities of color in a crisis of epic proportions, while neighboring communities seem to thrive with the amenities and facilities of education, recreation, healthy and diverse food options, public safety and transportation necessary for family and community stability.

One of the major differences in these communities delineated by a “Black butterfly and a white ‘L’” is the stark difference in economic mobility. The communities of people who live in the Black butterfly live well below the poverty line in comparison to others around the city and state. It cannot be denied that economic realities shape health, educational and environmental disparities. Add to that the challenge of limited and delimiting transportation options and a frail public safety system, it becomes a powder keg for violence, trauma, survival of the fittest and developing-world-like conditions that have an adverse and almost undiagnosed impact on the human psyche and trajectory of those impacted by this kind of living and lifestyle.

Now come those seeking to address the problem of vacancy. But I caution our goodwill to address vacancy with a fund to enable homeownership without also considering and understanding the legacy community residents and other institutional and educational systems that make up these neglected communities. I have contended for over 20 years of pastoring and assisting to revitalize our communities that this is not merely a brick-and-mortar operation. But we must be about the business of restoring people as we rebuild properties. Without this understanding, passion and agenda we will be doomed to continued neglect, displacement and widespread gentrification of our beloved communities of Baltimore.

Those who build and rebuild Baltimore must be more than one private entity supported by the public interest of the city, state and federal governments. The effort should be collaborative and include us all who have been and are doing the hard work of community revitalization without the support of billions of dollars. It is my hope that we don’t privatize the public’s interest and investment in rebuilding Baltimore. It would be a travesty to have endured redlining, disenfranchisement, segregation, health disparity, economic injustice and exploitation all to allow that same type of systemic oppression to control and chart the pathway forward.

Symbols without substance and the lack of a comprehensive plan to engage and impact the human community, existing partnerships, businesses and institutions about our real and felt needs will hinder the best intentions.

— Bishop Donte Hickman, Baltimore

The writer is senior pastor of The Southern Baptist Church.

