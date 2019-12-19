The Baltimore Sun did a story recently on 311 problems and alleys not being cleaned in a timely manner (“Call 311 for a dirty alley in Baltimore? City’s response depends on where you live,” Dec. 11). There is another issue that is just as important — trash not being collected on trash day. It happened again this week to my community.
A neighbor put out four trash bags, not in a trash can. The bags may contain leaves or trash. I don’t know. They contain something though. The sanitation crew came through to collect trash and took my neighbor’s trash from his can but left the bags.
Was my neighbor wrong? Sure, he was. But the city shouldn’t penalize the entire neighborhood because of careless neighbor.
As I’ve said before and I’ll say again, when sanitation crews see trash, they should collect it! I’m sure they are only following the rules. You need to tell the Department of Public Works to stop analyzing the garbage so much and just put it in the trucks. We outlaw plastic straws yet bypass entire bags of trash. It’s insane!
I called 311 and the woman said because the bags are in the alley and not in my neighbor’s yard, it is considered an illegal dumping complaint. So, instead of being collected tomorrow, it won’t be resolved for seven days. Too much. Just collect the trash!
I called about the same exact issue last week (two different neighbors) and they collected the bags the next day.
And you wonder why people are leaving the city.
Sean Tully, Baltimore
