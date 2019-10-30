Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, in announcing his candidacy, stated that Baltimore is on “the cusp of a renaissance” (“Young says he’s running in 2020 to remain Baltimore mayor, believes city is ‘on the cusp of a renaissance,'” Oct. 22). Let us be clear: there can be no renaissance in Baltimore under a cloud of civil rights abuses and cover-ups. Our city must be brought fully into the light, as we cannot solve any problems that we cannot face. Nondisclosure agreements, more commonly known as gag orders, stand in direct opposition to Baltimore’s renaissance (“Baltimore City Council unanimously passes gag order ban in city settlements,” Oct. 29). They condone violence by silencing victims and survivors, allowing those in power to control the narrative. They hide crucial information from citizens and city leaders, shielding who the problem officers, city employees and officials​ ​are and how much of our tax dollars are being spent on civil rights violations, police brutality or sexual assault. The Transparency and Oversight in Claims and Litigation ordinance​ ​will allow us to see the full scope of the problem.