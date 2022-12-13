Repeal Baltimore’s new term limits | READER COMMENTARY

Many thanks to Councilman Ryan Dorsey for having courage and swimming against the tide — or tidal wave, in this case — and introducing a bill proposing a charter amendment to remove the Question K term limits from city law (”Baltimore voters approved term limits last month. A city councilman is already moving to repeal them.” Dec. 8).

Baltimore has historically seen some incredible leaders who, while not perfect angels (as politicians rarely are), pushed our city upward and forward, with energy, charisma and excellent decisions and who won themselves repeated reelections because they were greatly beneficial to Baltimore. It is tragic that Baltimore has recently had several politicians who have been caught in nefarious acts and undermined the faith of voters. But we, the people of Baltimore, do not need laws to keep bad political choices from being reelected, especially at the cost of booting out someone who is doing a fantastic job.

And let us not forget the fact that David Smith of Sinclair Broadcasting, who funded the petition drive for Question K, is hardly an angel, as he was once a partner in a bootleg porn business, and does not live or pay taxes in our city.

— Georgia Corso, Baltimore

