What Baltimore should be doing about its teens

The reasons for these incidents like the “clash” with teens around the Inner Harbor are varied. The lack of youth venues and recreation facilities and lack of parental control are a good start (“Clashes with teens have become a polarizing issue in Baltimore. As adults argue, some youth feel ignored,” May 30). Back in the day, parental control was simply called "home training.” That meant being taught the difference between right and wrong, respecting others as well as respecting yourself and making the point that there were dire consequences for misdeeds. The old adage, "it takes a village" was also real. People looked out for each other and had license to pull up misbehaving kids and tell their parents what they had observed. That appears to be gone.

At the same time, however, these kids today are crying out to be heard. In that regard, society at large has failed them miserably. City officials will hail the grand opening of a youth detention center as opposed to getting in front of the problem and investing that same money in recreation centers and staff. Those same city officials will get excited and gleefully explore the possibility of an NBA franchise if a multi-millionaire businessman dangles that possibility in front of them and commit city tax money to close the deal. How about shifting that same excitement, enthusiasm and commitment to our youth?

I worked for the city's Bureau of Recreation for four years in recreation and after-school programs, so trust me. The exposure to varied activities like sports, arts and crafts, music, book clubs, drama, etc. catches kids early in their developmental stages. Dedicated staff impact their growth as individuals. Over the years, I've had grown men tell me how fortunate they feel for having male recreation leaders as their role models, setting examples and directing their path. Are you going to save them all? No, you'll always have some knuckleheads, but you'll have fewer. City and community leaders need to address a problem that's not going away without conversation and a plan, plain and simple.

Walt Carr, Columbia

