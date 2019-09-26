Baltimore doesn’t need a billionaire to lower its property tax rate

In fact, we really have no choice: Being competitive in pursuit of investment is a necessary condition (though not a sufficient one, of course) for any city to thrive and become the kind of place where its most vulnerable residents can flourish economically and socially. Cities elsewhere — and more than one Maryland county — have learned that capping the property tax rate at a competitive level leads to an influx of capital investment and population. Baltimore can and will thrive if it chooses a competitive path forward.