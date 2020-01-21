Kudos to Eric Hontz for recognizing that Baltimore’s disinvestment crisis is the main cause of its job losses and stubborn poverty — and all the social ills that go along with such trends (“Here’s how to invest in Baltimore’s neglected neighborhoods,” Jan. 17). But we don’t really need a sophisticated new “reconstruction and development” bank to break this cycle. Rather, we need to face the fact that the city’s non-competitive property tax rate, more than twice that of all nearby jurisdictions, has been crippling the city’s economy for decades.