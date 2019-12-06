The Kirwan Commission and particularly the pre-K plan has come up with some great ideas. However, saying that there should have been no thought given to where the money to pay for it is absurd. Obviously, the commission spent much time analyzing the cost and no time on where the money would come from or how this would economically benefit the city. Washington, D.C., with many similar challenges to Baltimore substantially reduced property taxes and experienced a dramatic turnaround. The city has posted its 292-page budget online. Budgets need to be balanced.