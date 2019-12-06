Baltimore faces an existential crisis as over 300,000 citizens have voted with their feet to leave the city. How to stem this urban flight should be the city’s top priority. Millennials are not staying in Baltimore past a certain age, and better schools is one of the reasons (“Alternative Fact of the Week: Kirwan’s failure to do something it wasn’t supposed to do,” Nov. 25). Other measures such as reducing property taxes are needed or people will not buy homes in Baltimore. The taxes are pricing them out of the market.
The Kirwan Commission and particularly the pre-K plan has come up with some great ideas. However, saying that there should have been no thought given to where the money to pay for it is absurd. Obviously, the commission spent much time analyzing the cost and no time on where the money would come from or how this would economically benefit the city. Washington, D.C., with many similar challenges to Baltimore substantially reduced property taxes and experienced a dramatic turnaround. The city has posted its 292-page budget online. Budgets need to be balanced.
Gov. Larry Hogan responded with clearly stated numbers refuting The Sun’s ongoing diatribe outlining his lack of support for educational funding. More money needs to be spent on education, but education is only a piece of the puzzle to dig out of our existential crisis. Property taxes need to come down if the city is to have any chance of surviving .
Blake Goldsmith, Baltimore
