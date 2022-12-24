Baltimore has the authority to regulate squeegee workers | READER COMMENTARY

A squeegee worker cleans the windshield of a car on President Street on a Friday morning in July. File. (Kevin Richardson/Baltimore Sun). (Kevin Richardson )

I live in Baltimore and am disturbed that attorney Stanley H. Katz uses Maryland’s archaic contributory negligence law as a reason for removing the city’s authority to allow squeegee workers in some areas (”Baltimore’s squeegee action plan: Laws and legal precedent make a strong case against it.” Dec. 9).

By reminding motorists that Maryland is one of only five contributory negligence states in the country and mentioning Bradshaw v. Sweet, a 33-year-old case where a motorist was found not liable in the killing a squeegee worker on an expressway ramp, Katz is encouraging more aggressive driving at a time when pedestrian and bicycle deaths have escalated.

We all need to look out for each other. When a vulnerable person breaks the law, the motorist or truck driver should compensate by slowing down and using extra caution rather than speeding along, thinking Maryland’s archaic contributory negligence law will protect them.

And Maryland should move into the 21st century by adopting comparative negligence like the other 45 states.

— Jeffrey H. Marks, Baltimore

