I am not new to Maryland, but I am new to Baltimore. In my hometown of Annapolis, sirens are not included in my daily routine, but when I’m on campus, they become ritualistic. They’re there when I’m walking to class, when I’m studying for an exam, when I’m taking a shower. They’re even there when I’m sleeping. The sirens accompany me wherever I go, and this is the one friend I wish I never had.