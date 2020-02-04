It’s 8:42 a.m. on a Saturday, and I hear the first sirens for today. I’m trying something new where I count how many times I hear them from the time I wake up until the time I go to sleep. (“18-year-old found dead in Lansdowne, Baltimore County police investigating as homicide,” Feb 3).
I am not new to Maryland, but I am new to Baltimore. In my hometown of Annapolis, sirens are not included in my daily routine, but when I’m on campus, they become ritualistic. They’re there when I’m walking to class, when I’m studying for an exam, when I’m taking a shower. They’re even there when I’m sleeping. The sirens accompany me wherever I go, and this is the one friend I wish I never had.
Kaila Hodge, Towson
The writer is an undergraduate student at Towson University.
