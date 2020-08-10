Providing meals for those who might otherwise go without during the pandemic is current mission of City Seeds | READER COMMENTARY

With our great partners, City Seeds prepared and delivered thousands of heat-and-eat meals to people experiencing homelessness in Howard County. We have prepared meals for people with disabilities, served by the residential programs of Humanim, City Seeds’ parent organization. In the city, we partnered with Baltimore City Public Schools to prepare meals for student families. Kids in these families relied on their schools for meals. With schools closed, those children are at risk of going hungry, but we’ve stepped in to help.