Welcome charter school success in Baltimore

Thanks for a refreshing breath of fresh air and good news with the article, "One of Baltimore's most sought-after schools wants to open a second location. Will the school board OK it?" (June 10).

What a perfect way to celebrate the end of the school year with the good news that a school is thriving and growing even though it is doing so with many challenges. I have always believed that children, regardless of their background, will thrive in a school environment that nurtures personal discipline, character and a laser sharp focus on learning.

The good people at Patterson Park Public Charter School have certainly hit the mark in making a difference for their students. Bravo to them and good luck in growing and expanding their services to include many more kids.

Dan Crumpler

