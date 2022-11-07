City and Poly have been tarnished by football fight | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore City College Knights players celebrate with the trophy during the 133rd meeting of the City/Poly football rivalry, played at Homewood Field Friday., Oct. 28, 2022. City won their tenth straight rivalry series, 24-16 but a post-game fight resulted in a playoff suspension for both teams. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun) (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

I’m so disappointed in the players of both the Baltimore City College football team and Baltimore Polytechnic Institute football team, but I’m especially disappointed in the coaches of both teams. They should be fired (”City and Poly football teams won’t participate in state playoffs as rivals are suspended after postgame fight,” Nov. 1).

The coaches that I knew from City and Poly let their players know it was a privilege to wear the uniform of City or Poly. We were not just football players, we were role models for our schools, and we were student athletes. Bob Patzwall, my first head coach, taught me to be a responsible athlete and a responsible teammate. Augie Waibel, the great Poly coach, did the same thing for his student-athletes. Not only did they prepare us for the game, but they told us what to do after the final whistle.

Advertisement

They constantly talked to us about how to conduct ourselves on and off the field, and especially in the classroom. Gene Parker prepared his City baseball teams just as well. It was an honor to play ball at City College and it was an honor to be a part of the historic City-Poly rivalry (and it was even more fun beating Poly).

For the rivalry to be tarnished as it is now is disgraceful and I believe better leadership on both sides is needed.

Advertisement

— Rocco Ferretti, Arnold

The writer is a member of the City College Class of 1970.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.