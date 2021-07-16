Baltimore police put self-interest above public interest | READER COMMENTARY

If you are seeking help in the form of officer testimony or production of police records, forget it. A police department determined to improve the relationship members have with residents would make these things easy to obtain. But in my experience, the BPD of 2021, years after entering a consent decree, has made it more difficult than ever. Not even a court order, in the form of a subpoena, makes it possible. They have enacted policies forbidding service by an agent of the department on behalf of another employee because, it appears, they can’t trust their own officers to give these subpoenas to the officer for whom it is intended. All subpoenas must go directly to the intended officer. But process servers find it impossible accomplish this when there is no one at the police department who can put the server in touch with that officer.