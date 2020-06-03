Baltimore’s homicides deserve the public’s attention | READER COMMENTARY

As our country convulses because of the murder of an African-American by a rogue cop, I found the article about the murder of Aaron Sutton written by Jessica Anderson to be far more heart wrenching (“‘He could have accomplished so much,’ says family of Howard University engineering student killed in Baltimore last week,” June 1).
There have been 130 murders committed in Baltimore this year. Another bright young person is not going to be allowed to reach his potential. Urban youth face a serious threat every time they walk out the door from drug and gun-related gang violence! How long? How long, indeed!
Allen Stiles, Silver Run
