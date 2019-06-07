Merger of Baltimore city with county deserves serious consideration

Spencer Levy will be ridiculed by Baltimore County residents despite his proven vision of how Baltimore city’s enormous potential can be realized by a political merger with Baltimore County ("To save Baltimore city, merge it with the county,” June 5). Mr. Levy's vision has been proven by Miami, Nashville, Kansas City, Indianapolis and many others that have similarly merged their once-separate but adjoining governments.

After the expected skeptical and negative reaction to the idea of Baltimore, city and county, functioning as one jurisdiction, serious, open-minded thought would be useful, wise and hugely effective. Our city and county are already merged in many ways — bus lines, light rail, museums, colleges, theater, roadways, federal offices, the Ravens and Orioles and thousands of businesses and recreational facilities that serve both political entities.

Imagine the tax savings from merging two enormous governments. Just the salaries of politicians and administrators alone are eye-opening.

I live in Baltimore County and have developed property in Baltimore city and the county. I care deeply for both, and I believe Baltimore County could benefit greatly by being part of the city. Despite the predictable problems and expense of such a merger and the “decades” needed “to see material positive impact,” a merger into a single metropolitan government is a win-win strategy that would provide explosive, desirable and profitable growth.

I write to ask those with an instant negative reaction to consider the idea with an open mind and to contemplate, positively, how merged city-county government with their (our) extraordinary resources, can enable our community to rank with the world’s best.

Alan Shecter, Towson

