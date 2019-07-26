Are Baltimore’s mayor candidates up to the challenge?

It was refreshing to read about the enthusiasm and beliefs of the several candidates in the recent article, “These potential Baltimore mayoral candidates are sizing up their chances behind the scenes" (July 26). While there is always hope that tomorrow can and will be better for the good people of Baltimore, the systemic challenges that the city’s leadership has faced over several decades has forced us to temper that hope.
The sharp rise of violent crime, failing infrastructure, increasing taxes and costs, a shrinking population and years of bad publicity make us wonder if this is the new norm for Baltimore? Yes, there are many bright and shining examples of good people doing good things in the city, but there are so many problems that never seem to resolved over many years.
Freedom from fear, solid schools, reasonable taxes and costs and effective leadership make up the life blood qualities of any thriving community. Can any of the candidates for mayor go beyond just political victory and actually turn life in Baltimore around for the better?
Dan Crumpler
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.