Time to end Baltimore’s mask mandate | READER COMMENTARY

A visit to my local watering hole last night was a great reminder of exactly how silly the mandate is when you view it objectively. While seated, we are all free to converse and breathe freely. If we need to get up to approach the bar or visit the restroom, we must mask up. Those standing at the bar waiting to order are masked. Those seated next to them on stools are unmasked. It has nothing to do with head height because a tall, seated man next to a short, standing woman is free to pocket the mask while she must keep it on. The rules are clear — and ridiculous.