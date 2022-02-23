Time to end Baltimore’s mask mandate | READER COMMENTARY

Mayor Brandon Scott has already proven himself to be a wise, reasoned and moderate leader. His future is bright, and I’m happy he is Baltimore’s mayor. All the more reason he should accept the data and end the city’s mask mandate immediately (”Amid pressure from governor, Maryland State Board of Education reconsiders masking mandate in schools,” Feb. 22).
A visit to my local watering hole last night was a great reminder of exactly how silly the mandate is when you view it objectively. While seated, we are all free to converse and breathe freely. If we need to get up to approach the bar or visit the restroom, we must mask up. Those standing at the bar waiting to order are masked. Those seated next to them on stools are unmasked. It has nothing to do with head height because a tall, seated man next to a short, standing woman is free to pocket the mask while she must keep it on. The rules are clear — and ridiculous.
Masks at this point in the pandemic (and that’s an important distinction) have become theater — very, very bad theater. We should throw them into the Jones Falls and let Mr. Trash Wheel collect them (I’m kidding — please don’t do that). Let’s not try to win a contest to become the most regressive of the progressive cities. Masks are a joke at this point. Our kids shouldn’t have to wear them in school and we shouldn’t have to don them at the bar whether seated or standing.
Mike Jacobson, Baltimore
