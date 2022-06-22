No littering in Baltimore, please | READER COMMENTARY

Linda and Steven Rivelis of Charles Village enjoy a pleasant day at Sherwood Gardens as the tulips bloom. April 17, 2022. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

Hey people, let’s keep Baltimore clean. Stop trashing the neighborhoods (”As Pigtown grapples with used needles, a resident teams up with women’s center to clean up parts of the community,” June 21).

I live near Sherwood Gardens. Having picnics there while enjoying the beautiful surroundings is fine but please clean up after yourselves. Today, while walking my dog, I picked up dirty diapers, napkins, bottles, facial tissues and other leftover litter.

My poop bag was so full that there was no room left for the doggy poop, so I had to leave it. At least that disintegrates.

— Anne Heaton, Baltimore

