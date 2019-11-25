Many of us were very disappointed in the scant coverage of the Light City festival (“6 things not to miss at the combo Light City and Baltimore Book Festival this weekend,” Nov. 1). Each day you could have posted a banner photo of the gorgeous effects and the many authors who came to our city.
At a time when we desperately need good news, it would have been wonderful to see the brilliant pictures every day and celebrate the awesome contribution that this festival is attempting to make here.
Terry M. Rubenstein, Baltimore
The writer is chairman of the Joseph and Harvey Meyerhoff Family Charitable Funds.
