Baltimore leaders can’t talk away homicides | READER COMMENTARY

How can it be that with 100 days left in the year, Baltimore’s murderers have already taken 250 lives in 2021 (”Three people shot, one fatally, in Tuesday incidents; recent homicide victims ID’d by Baltimore Police,” Sept. 21)?
Mayor Brandon Scott, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison, Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby and numerous other high-profile leaders have released a torrent of rhetoric on controlling violent crime, but still blood is running in the streets of Baltimore unceasingly. A shrinking city needs more than inspirational talking points to stem the tide of its residents fleeing for safety away from the culture of violence that is overwhelming and drowning Baltimore.
Dan Crumpler, Bradenton, Florida
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.