House Baltimore’s homeless in shuttered hotel | READER COMMENTARY

A solution to Baltimore’s homeless population is right there in a photo on your editorial page. The city leaders and advocates should convert the closed Holiday Express into a homeless shelter (”Baltimore hopes to move homeless residents back to shelters by end of the year, worrying many as case count spikes,” Oct. 27).
To be a resident, an individual would be required to maintain the property if physically able. Otherwise, they should be given a job to keep the city clean. Residents cannot expect the government to care for them if they are not willing to help with a solution to the homelessness problem. To be efficient, the city could locate social and mental health officials responsible for the city’s homeless with offices in the abandoned hotel.
Dan Driscoll, Towson
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.