That ghostly image on Baltimore City Hall is no fake | READER COMMENTARY

Actually, I recall seeing the ghost more than once and it always looking like — yes, it must be said — William Donald Schaefer howling at the absolute mess he most likely thought those who came after him made of things. As for Avery, dear Avery! I had one of the few jobs in City Hall that allowed me to roam the building, every department, every nook and cranny, from the bowels of the basement to the parapet around the dome. Avery’s office was always one of my favorite stops, as he was not only a true raconteur, he was also the owner of surely the most extensive collection of artifacts, memorabilia, artwork, books, etc. about Don Quixote. Books piled on books with stacks of papers, framed drawing upon print upon poster covering the walls to the ceiling, a delicious jumble of things to explore.