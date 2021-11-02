That ghostly image on Baltimore City Hall is no fake | READER COMMENTARY

I can attest to the authenticity of the photo that Avery Aisenstark showed to Dan Rodricks during his recent visit with him (”Just in time for Halloween — a photo of the Baltimore City Hall ghost,” Oct. 29). I was there the day when someone came around telling City Hall workers, including me, to come outside and see the ghost in one of the sixth floor ”porthole” windows. It was there, and it looked exactly like what you see in the photo.
I was curator for City Hall at the time and had a close relationship with the maintenance staff, and so I asked one of the guys — I believe it was our dearly beloved Charlie Riemer — to check it out and see if someone had placed something in the window. He dutifully reported back to me that nope, nothing to be seen from the inside.
Actually, I recall seeing the ghost more than once and it always looking like — yes, it must be said — William Donald Schaefer howling at the absolute mess he most likely thought those who came after him made of things. As for Avery, dear Avery! I had one of the few jobs in City Hall that allowed me to roam the building, every department, every nook and cranny, from the bowels of the basement to the parapet around the dome. Avery’s office was always one of my favorite stops, as he was not only a true raconteur, he was also the owner of surely the most extensive collection of artifacts, memorabilia, artwork, books, etc. about Don Quixote. Books piled on books with stacks of papers, framed drawing upon print upon poster covering the walls to the ceiling, a delicious jumble of things to explore.
I was around when the purported sixth floor renovation had everyone in its path scrambling. As a longtime employee of the city and of the mayor’s office and so privy to more than some, I too thought it would all ultimately come to naught. I had to laugh when I read the phrase “officious factotum” and looked up ”factotum” which means “an employee who does all kinds of work.”
Perhaps too much credit given there. From what I observed from my perch during the Catherine Pugh administration, there was a lot of officiousness, but not a lot of factotums.
Jeanne Davis, Towson
The writer served as curator for Baltimore City Hall from 1982 to 2018.
