xml:space="preserve">
In this Jan. 5, 2007 file photo, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi laughs as her brother the late Thomas D' Alesandro III, makes a joke as he introduces her husband Paul, during a street renaming ceremony in her behalf, in Baltimore.
In this Jan. 5, 2007 file photo, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi laughs as her brother the late Thomas D' Alesandro III, makes a joke as he introduces her husband Paul, during a street renaming ceremony in her behalf, in Baltimore. (Chris Gardner/AP)

In the fine obituary for the incomparable former Baltimore Mayor Thomas D’Alesandro III (“Former Baltimore Mayor Thomas 'Young Tommy’ D’Alesandro III, brother of Nancy Pelosi, dies at 90,” Oct. 21), I was honored to be mentioned as his aide. Several other top aides from those reform-minded, drama-packed days deserve similar mention: Peter Marudas (the top lieutenant), Dan Zaccagnini, Joseph L. Smith and the late Jack Eddinger.

Kalman “Buzzy” Hettleman, Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement