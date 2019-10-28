In the fine obituary for the incomparable former Baltimore Mayor Thomas D’Alesandro III (“Former Baltimore Mayor Thomas 'Young Tommy’ D’Alesandro III, brother of Nancy Pelosi, dies at 90,” Oct. 21), I was honored to be mentioned as his aide. Several other top aides from those reform-minded, drama-packed days deserve similar mention: Peter Marudas (the top lieutenant), Dan Zaccagnini, Joseph L. Smith and the late Jack Eddinger.