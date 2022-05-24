Baltimore should have zero tolerance for gun crimes | READER COMMENTARY

One of The Baltimore Sun’s readers wrote in recently to suggest that a sentence of life in prison has a better chance of deterring future murders than the death penalty (”Threat of death penalty does not deter violent crime,” May 19). I just have to point out that we have criminals all over the country serving life in prison — 160,000 serving life with parole and 60,000 without parole. Then I pause and look around and see nothing is getting better; it’s getting much worse.

In the past decade, we have seen more children and the elderly being victimized by this continuing gun violence. The very first step is to put the gun law offenders in prison before they kill somebody and not let them get so comfortable carrying a gun. But with all the gun charges being plea bargained away or even dropped completely, we are not going to change the mindset of these gun-toting criminals until we make it so they don’t want to get caught with a gun at all. We have the laws on the books we just have to enforce them to the fullest extent of the law as written.

Baltimore could and should be the first major city to adapt a zero tolerance for gun crimes and especially gun possession. If the criminals were sent to prison for five years the first time they are caught with a gun and the second offense they go away for 10 years with no good behavior time off, maybe then they may start to think carrying a gun isn’t such a good idea.

— Jeff Rew, Columbia

