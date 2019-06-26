Baltimore is a city untethered by ethics

According to an article in The Baltimore Sun, “no city staff are dedicated to enforcing ethics rules and the word ‘ethics’ appears nowhere in the city’s 1,035-page budget proposal for the coming year” (“Baltimore's budget for ethics enforcement: $0,” June 25). Easy to explain. We have no ethics in Baltimore politics.

Wow, The Sun writes an entire article and I explained it in six sentences. Former Mayor Catherine Pugh is a great example of a no-ethics politician. Anyway, look at the money the city is saving!

Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

