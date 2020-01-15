Thank God that David Clapp penned his commentary about The Baltimore Sun’s coverage of this city (“Baltimore crime is bad, but what about all the good things?” Jan. 13). Seriously, what is the The Sun trying to do — evacuate the city? Do you want us all to back up and leave?
Even if you are a critic of the city, you will note that there are talented people at work here creating amazing art, theater, academic programs, launching businesses, etc. The Sun rarely covers these items. In fact, The Sun needs to bring back its Sunday “Style” section with wedding announcements, corner office interviews with business leaders, profiles of directors of art and educational institutions, as well as reviews of local theater and profiles of the people running them. It would also be nice to have a section or column devoted to neighborhoods — their history and what they are today.
Please try to make these stories a part of the daily news coverage. You have talented reporters and editors, so let them do their job.
Rowena Daly, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.