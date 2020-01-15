Even if you are a critic of the city, you will note that there are talented people at work here creating amazing art, theater, academic programs, launching businesses, etc. The Sun rarely covers these items. In fact, The Sun needs to bring back its Sunday “Style” section with wedding announcements, corner office interviews with business leaders, profiles of directors of art and educational institutions, as well as reviews of local theater and profiles of the people running them. It would also be nice to have a section or column devoted to neighborhoods — their history and what they are today.