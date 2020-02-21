Talia Richman’s article, “Rising up to vie for office” (Feb. 17), makes a great point about the need for more women in public offices. However, the City Council election in the 14th District calls for supporting the far and away best advocate and organizer for quality education for our children, Joseph Kane.
Joe Kane works hard for more funding and better education for our district and our city’s children every day. He is a longtime resident of the district who presided over the Parent Teacher Organization at Waverly Elementary Middle School at one time. He will organize and fight for our children’s education with the same dedication he applied to his service in the military. He listens, he learns and he persists. Mr. Kane is well known in Annapolis and in Baltimore’s City Hall.
It’s not the gender of our council rep that will be most important in the 14th District, it will be who has fought longer for our children, who will listen and help our residents as other issues arise and who knows us better. Joseph Kane does. Joseph Kane will represent all of us who live in 14th District.
Ralph E. Moore Jr., Baltimore
