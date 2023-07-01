Baltimore must require more affordable housing | READER COMMENTARY

I hadn’t been paying attention to City Council Bill 22-0296 until I read the commentary by Betty Bland-Thomas (”Baltimore leaders talk the talk about equity, but don’t walk the walk in housing,” June 23). In her op-ed, Bland-Thomas paints a picture of how her neighborhood, the Historic Sharp Leadenhall community, has been subject to the historic racist development policies that have long contributed to the racial wealth gap we see in our city and our nation. After reading the article, I was sure this bill would be voted down. Surely, in 2023, our council would recognize the concerns of its citizens and not give in to developer’s demands.

Instead, I was dismayed to learn that the bill passed with virtually no opposition. I was also dismayed but not surprised to learn how much these particular developers have contributed to the campaigns of all the council members who voted for Bill 22-0296.

I know that the Council is considering another bill, 22-0195, which will require a minimum of affordable units in each project that receives favorable tax treatment from the city. I know this bill has been languishing because of two or three points of disagreement between Mayor Brandon Scott’s administration, the City Council, developers and advocates. I urge the Baltimore City Council to redeem itself by bringing Bill 22-0195 up for a vote without further delay and passing it without weakening amendments.

— Carol Rice, Baltimore

