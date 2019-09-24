City Council can handle plastic bags but crime is another matter

The article, “With violence spiking in Baltimore, council president moves to require mayor to submit crime plan every 2 years” (Sept. 23), shows that City Council President Brandon Scott’s leadership is nothing more than an exercise in futility. The traditional means of stopping crime boils down to three simple steps: Catch criminals, prosecute them to the full extent of the law, and put them in jail for a long time. It has worked well for many centuries and will continue to do so as long as it is not hamstrung by political correctness.
The City Council may have been successful in their holy war on Styrofoam, but when it comes to dealing with criminals, they have a long way to go. How quickly they forget the powder keg that ignited four years ago with Freddie Gray. Tensions rose in the city and had been building for a long time. Freddie Gray’s death was the spark that ignited extreme violence and mass rioting that took Gov. Larry Hogan and the National Guard to quell. The violence is still there as shown by the tsunami of shootings and murders, and no political solution by the council will make any difference in stopping it.
Perhaps the best course of action for City Council President Scott to take is to tackle things like new laws on plastic bags as making Baltimore safe again is well beyond his capabilities.
Dan Crumpler
