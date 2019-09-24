City Council can handle plastic bags but crime is another matter

The City Council may have been successful in their holy war on Styrofoam, but when it comes to dealing with criminals, they have a long way to go. How quickly they forget the powder keg that ignited four years ago with Freddie Gray. Tensions rose in the city and had been building for a long time. Freddie Gray’s death was the spark that ignited extreme violence and mass rioting that took Gov. Larry Hogan and the National Guard to quell. The violence is still there as shown by the tsunami of shootings and murders, and no political solution by the council will make any difference in stopping it.