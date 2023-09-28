Don’t delay redrawing Baltimore City Council districts | READER COMMENTARY

As a candidate for the upcoming Baltimore City Council elections, I am deeply concerned about the recent decision to wait until February to redraw our district lines, just a few months before the May 14 primary election (”Little Italy, Harbor East would switch council members in Baltimore redistricting plan proposed by Mayor Brandon Scott,” Sept. 18). This delay, while seemingly a minor issue, could potentially have far-reaching impacts on our democratic process, affecting both the voters and candidates like myself.

Redistricting, the process of adjusting the boundaries of electoral districts, is a cornerstone of representative democracy. It ensures that every citizen’s vote carries equal weight and it adjusts for population changes and demographic shifts. However, delaying this crucial process until just a few months before the election can disrupt the democratic process in ways that are both subtle and profound.

Advertisement

First, let’s consider the voters. For them, understanding their district’s boundaries is not just a matter of geography, it’s a matter of representation. These lines determine who their potential representatives might be. Voters need time to research candidates, understand their platforms and make informed decisions. If we redraw the district lines in February, we risk leaving voters feeling rushed and uninformed — a situation that is far from ideal in a process that should be about careful deliberation and informed choice.

Second, for candidates like myself, the delay in redistricting could significantly impact our campaign strategies. To serve a district effectively, one must understand its specific needs and concerns. Without clear district lines, it becomes challenging to connect with potential constituents, understand their concerns and adapt our platforms accordingly. By waiting until February to redraw the lines, we are left with less time to engage with our potential constituents and to prepare for our campaigns effectively.

Advertisement

It’s important to remember that the City Council’s decisions profoundly impact our community’s daily life. From determining budgets to deciding on local issues, these roles are pivotal in shaping our city’s future. Therefore, it’s crucial that voters have all the necessary information to make informed decisions and that candidates have a fair opportunity to present their platforms.

I urge the responsible authorities to expedite the redistricting process. It’s not just about lines on a map, it’s about ensuring a fair, democratic election where every voice can be heard and every vote counts. Let’s give our voters the time they need to familiarize themselves with their new districts and candidates and allow candidates to prepare for their campaigns adequately. Our democracy deserves nothing less.

— Joe Koehler, Baltimore

The writer, a Democrat, is a candidate to represent District 1 on the Baltimore City Council.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.