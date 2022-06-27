City Council should have limited budget powers | READER COMMENTARY

City Councilman Eric Costello, left, chair of the Committee on Ways & Means, during a special meeting of the Baltimore City Council to consider the 2023 budget and other matters. June 23, 2022. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Amy Davis/Amy Davis)

Allowing the Baltimore City Council in the future to increase or reallocate funding in the city budget would be disastrous (“Baltimore City Council approves $4 billion budget, cuts $500,000 from sheriff’s office after eviction dispute,” June 23).

The mayor is the head official in Baltimore and responsible for the budget. As it stands now, he is responsible for running all the agencies in Baltimore and to eradicate that responsibility by allowing the council to change his budget requirements would weaken his leadership of Baltimore. Remember, the council members represent parts of Baltimore and could impose their own desires for their areas by redirecting the budget money.

It is like letting the fox in the henhouse! I would love to be a fly on the wall when they start negotiating who could get what by giving something to others for their neighborhoods. You think Baltimore has problems today, just wait until councilmembers eventually get the power to not only cut some budgets but redirect the money to their areas.

— Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

