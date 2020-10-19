Baltimore right to oppose new billboards | READER COMMENTARY

As a founding member of Scenic America, I and our members have been trying to restrict illegal and inappropriately placed billboards since 1978, when the Highway Beautification Act of 1965 became perverted, creating a bonanza for outdoor advertisers. Billboards proliferated. They became taller, more lighted, illegally zoned and digital.
Trees are removed in front of billboards. Removing them costs taxpayers thousands of dollars. The Outdoor Advertising Association is one of the most powerful in the country. It hands out over $700,000 in honoraria to congressmen and gives millions in campaign donations and offers free political billboards.
Billboards in 1989 in Baltimore were placed in Black and poorer neighborhoods, 76% compared to 20% in white neighborhoods. They advertised whiskey and cigarettes in areas near schools and churches. This specific advertising has been stopped in most areas, but the billboards still remain.
I was overwhelmingly honored to meet that champion of fairness for people, the late Rep. John Lewis, at a Scenic America event in Baltimore. He had been pressured about his reelection to the Atlanta City Council at the time. He felt that protecting people’s quality of life in neighborhoods, along scenic highways, near historic areas and school playgrounds and churches was more important than guaranteeing his reelection. He later introduced a billboard reform bill and championed efforts for control of billboard proliferation.
I hope that Baltimore does not allow new billboards that would degrade neighborhoods and communities (“Baltimore City Council should vote ‘no’ to towering billboards,” Oct. 13). Council President Brandon Scott has tabled a bill on this for now, but it should be withdrawn altogether.
Ellen Kelly, Towson
