Baltimore right to oppose new billboards | READER COMMENTARY

I was overwhelmingly honored to meet that champion of fairness for people, the late Rep. John Lewis, at a Scenic America event in Baltimore. He had been pressured about his reelection to the Atlanta City Council at the time. He felt that protecting people’s quality of life in neighborhoods, along scenic highways, near historic areas and school playgrounds and churches was more important than guaranteeing his reelection. He later introduced a billboard reform bill and championed efforts for control of billboard proliferation.