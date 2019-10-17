With that said, think outside the box and do not make it just another bus with a fare. These vehicles are a very positive image item of Baltimore. What about putting in a fare box based upon contributing what you care to pay? I will bet you would collect much more than than 25 cents proposed. People would drop dollars or their pocket change. It would also keep it moving more quickly and probably get some positive national press for a city that could use it. Brand this idea right on the bus as part of the new logo and imaging.