Are homeless forbidden from Charm City Circulator? | READER COMMENTARY

Recently, I saw a notice on the door of a Charm City Circulator bus, Baltimore’s free bus line (”Baltimore’s Charm City Circulator adding six new buses next week to remedy persistent service issues,” Jan. 30). It stated that nobody may enter or ride the bus wearing a blanket or comforter, or carrying anything in a garbage bag.
People who wear blankets or comforters usually do so not for fashion, but because they lack a winter coat, or the one they have is insufficient. People who carry their belongings in garbage bags usually do not do so because their Louis Vuitton luggage is being repaired, but because this is all that they have at their disposal.
The Circulator is a free service and is therefore used by those who cannot afford the Maryland Transit Administration’s fares. Shame on them for excluding people who need this service more than anyone else. Is this who we want to be?
Kimberly McDaniel, Baltimore
